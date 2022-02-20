(Video) Watch Thiago Alcantara display his unreal passing ability with audacious 40-yard ping to Mo Salah

Thiago Alcantara may have only been introduced into the action just after the hour mark but it didn’t stop the former Barcelona man from displaying his impressive passing ability yesterday.

The No. 6’s introduction against Norwich whilst Liverpool were trailing Dean Smith’s side by a single goal instantly saw the Reds regain control of proceedings and assert their dominance over the Canaries.

The 30-year-old has the ability to turn defence into attack in one jaw-dropping pass and he began to calve open the Norwich defence with his unreal technique and precision once he came on.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch fourth official Craig Pawson appear devastated by Tottenham’s injury-time winner against Manchester City

There was a prime example of this yesterday with an audacious 40-yard ping right into the feet of Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King controlled the ball perfectly, tricked the defender, earned himself enough space to pull the trigger but his attempt curled narrowly wide.

Otherwise, it would’ve been an unbelievable assist from our midfield magician.

You can catch a clip of Thiago’s pass below via @Anfieldina_ on Twitter.