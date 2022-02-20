(Video) Watch Thiago Alcantara’s phenomenal no-look long range pass against Norwich City

Thiago Alcantara changed the game against Norwich City when he came on for the final half-hour and kick-started a dramatic comeback.

It was a performance that further exemplified his brilliance on the ball and showed why he has a 100% record when representing Jurgen Klopp’s side, this season.

Our No.6 picked the ball up, deep inside his own half and decided to unleash an audacious long range no-look pass to the left wing.

READ MORE: Some Everton supporters ask for their team to lose to Manchester City to hinder Liverpool’s title chances

The Spanish international found Kostas Tsimikas with ease and it was a perfect example of the difference he made, on what proved to be a much more difficult game than many first expected.

Due to the injury problems experienced by the 30-year-old since his Anfield arrival, it’s a matter of managing his game time and ensuring he’s available when we need him most.

To be able to see the former Bayern Munich man change the game but also sit out an hour of the match, means it was another master stroke by the boss.

You can view the pass by Thiago courtesy of Super Sports (via Reddit user u/cursed_donkey):

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?