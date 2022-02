Ray Parlour has claimed that Manchester City’s surprise defeat at the hands of Tottenham means the title race ‘is back on’ for Liverpool.

The Reds find themselves only six points behind the league leaders, with a game in hand presenting Jurgen Klopp’s men with a huge opportunity to further close the gap.

Certainly with a pivotal meeting with the Cityzens due later in the season, the title very much hangs in the balance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT: