Backup Liverpool star aims to ‘challenge’ first-choice teammate for place in the first-XI

Kostas Tsimikas’ performances this term have marked represented a notable improvement from his first year with Liverpool.

The former Olympiakos defender expressed his intention to capitalise on his good form and continue to ‘challenge’ first-choice left-back, Andy Robertson.

“For me, I have to challenge Robbo and to try to catch the best gives me an extra boost to be the best,” the Greek international told the club’s official website.

“The most important thing is to work hard if you want to achieve your goals.

“I think I have done that all the time I was here and I will do it for the rest of my Liverpool career.”

The No.21 played a starring role in the Reds’ meeting with Norwich City as Jurgen Klopp made major rotational changes to the XI that faced Inter Milan at the San Siro last week.

Though having been limited to 18 appearances for us across all competitions this term, the 25-year-old has proven to be a superb No.2 to the Scottish national skipper.

With depth often used as a stick to beat the club with, it’s refreshing to be able to look across the squad and pinpoint clear areas of quality in our backup options from Tsimikas to winter signing, Luis Diaz.

Given the multitude of competitions we remain involved in, players like the fullback will be key to ensuring we remain competitive across all fronts this campaign.

