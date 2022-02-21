BBC pundit wowed by ‘absolutely breathtaking’ moment from Liverpool star in Norwich win

Garth Crooks was keen to single out Alisson Becker during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich City for the goalkeeper’s tremendous assist for Mo Salah’s effort.

The Brazilian international perfectly caught the run of the Egyptian international who drew out opposite No.1, Angus Gunn, before superbly tucking away the Reds’ second goal of the afternoon.

“His delivery for Mo Salah’s goal – Liverpool’s second – absolutely breathtaking,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his team of the week for the BBC.

“I’ve seen Alisson do this sort of thing before when he kicks the ball out of his hands and brilliantly finds the player he is looking for in a wonderful position but they fail to finish the job.

“This time he found Salah and the Egypt international was equal to it.”

Following Manchester City’s home defeat to Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp’s men now have the opportunity to go three points behind the league leaders if they can secure a win against Leeds United midweek.

It says a great deal about the strengths of this Liverpool side that our goalkeeper can prove to be vital to creating chances and supporting our general forward play.

Certainly, it comes as no great surprise given how transformative the Brazilian has been since his switch from Roma, with us now possessing one of the top backlines in world football.

With a contract not set to expire until 2027 we’re looking forward to many more years of brilliance from our No.1.

