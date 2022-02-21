Danny Murphy believes Mo Salah is still not appreciated enough at Liverpool but claims the Egyptian King will go down as ‘one of the greatest’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that mo Salah is still not appreciated enough at Anfield and believes he won’t be until he leaves the club.

The Egyptian King is the Premier League’s top scorer this term with 17 goals and has another eight strikes across all competitions this season.

“He breaks that many records and he consistently scores such wonderful goals and does so much good that you just kind of expect it,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“That’s the biggest compliment I can give to him.

“He’s still not appreciated enough, he will be when he goes.

“To think the goals that he’s scored and the records that he’s breaking, none of them are from centre-forward positions.”

The No. 11 is yet to sign a new deal at the club with his contract set to expire in the summer of next year. He has insisted he’s happy at the club and would like to remain on Merseyside but there appears to be something that he and the club are struggling to agree on.

“I just hope that he does sign because I don’t see a let-up in his hunger and desire – the way he plays, his speed, his running off the ball, his desire to score goals – he doesn’t look like the type of character who would fall into any comfort zone as he gets double the money or whatever.

“You hear him talk and he says get wants to do this and wants to break that… we’ll wait and see but I hope we keep him.”

It does almost feel like the former AS Roma man breaks a record every single week – he scored his 150th goal for the club on Saturday with his tidy finish against Norwich.

Following the heartache he suffered at the AFCON a couple of weeks ago he will now be hungrier than ever to get his hands on some silverware and improve the reputation that is increasingly seeing him become a Liverpool legend.

Murphy also weighed in on whether Salah can be compared to Kenny Dalglish, a player who is recognised by many as the greatest to ever wear the famous Red shirt.

“Kenny’s different because of what he did as a player, as a manager and what he’s done for the city.” Murphy said.

“It’s a very different love for Kenny. I don’t think anyone will overtake Kenny.

“He (Salah) will be remembered as one of the greats and for that football club that’s saying something. He will go down as one of the greatest for Liverpool.”

Let’s hope Mo can get his hands on the League Cup trophy on Sunday when we face Chelsea at Wembley.