Ex-PL star shares major Man City concern that could play into Liverpool’s hands for the title race

Luke Chadwick has suggested that Tottenham’s surprise victory at the Etihad could have serious consequences for the league leaders in the context of the title race.

The result allows Liverpool back into contention, with a game in hand offering the Reds the chance to cut the deficit to three points, should they defeat Leeds United on Wednesday.

“I still think City are the favourites, but it looked like they might run away with it and now Spurs have thrown a spanner in the works,” the 41-year-old told Caught Offside. “It’ll be interesting to see if it affects City, because losing at home like that can affect confidence.”

Given that the Merseysiders are set to face Manchester City later in April, it’s certainly plausible that the title race could come down to the meeting of the two in Manchester.

Though possessing a sizeable advantage in the sense of hosting us at the Etihad, a potential loss of confidence could prove devastating enough to ensure that we’re not reliant on taking all three points in our later visit.

Of course, we are talking about a side where slip-ups are remarkably rare, so we should certainly not count on the title being handed over to us in such a manner.

