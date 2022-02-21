‘Forget my ties to Man United’ – Rio Ferdinand labels Liverpool player ‘a joke’ and calls for ‘more respect’ to be put on his name

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has labelled Mo Salah ‘a joke’ and called for ‘more respect’ to be placed on the Egyptian’s name.

The former AS Roma man is in the form of his life this season and is the Premier League’s top goalscorer this term with 17 goals and has 34 goal contributions in 30 games for the Reds.

“I think Salah’s a joke. I think he’s a ridiculous player,” he told his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

“The Chelsea goal the other day, a little shimmy, the defender was rocked. Bang, goal. You know how many players he does that against. He’s done this consistently for years now.

“This guy needs a bit more respect put on Mo Salah’s name. Forget my ties to Man United or whatever, Mo Salah is the truth.”

Salah once again displayed his quality against Norwich at the weekend with such a delightfully well-taken goal.

The ability to control Alisson’s pinpoint pass with perfection and then toy with the Canaries’ defence and ‘keeper before rolling the ball into the back of the net was a pure joy to watch.

READ MORE: Liverpool circling potential free agent who caught Klopp’s eye in Inter Milan clash – Fichajes

Hopefully, Mo’s contract situation can be sorted sooner rather than later – the prospect of losing the No. 11 is a worrying one but he’s admitted he’s happy at the club and wants to stay.

It’s down to the club and FSG to sort a fresh contract out for the Egyptian King. For now, let’s hope he can continue netting goals with such regularity to ensure we finish the season with numerous pieces of silverware.