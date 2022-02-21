Gary Neville agrees with Micah Richards on Liverpool point after Man City drop points against Spurs

Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons to say the least, with a handful of pundits now suggesting that Pep Guardiola’s men have allowed Liverpool back into the title race.

Speaking after the tie, Gary Neville couldn’t help but sound impressed at how the Merseysiders had handled January without two of their best talents.

“If you said to me two or three weeks ago, ‘Mane and Salah go to the Africa Cup of Nations, get to the final and Liverpool end up closing the gap on Man City’,” the former Red Devil was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“Then, I would have said ‘no that’s not going to happen’ because Manchester City have looked absolutely incredible’.

“But we do have a title race.”

Former defender, Micah Richards, separately concurred, suggesting that the fact the Reds have an upcoming meeting with the Cityzens means that the title race could very much swing in the former’s favour.

“It’s in Liverpool’s favour now, if they come here and win the game and do the rest that they need to do in the Premier League,” the 33-year-old told Sky Sports (via the Echo).

As quickly as things can swing in our favour, however, they can just as quickly return the other way, which is why it’s critical that we capitalise on the opportunity presented to us against Leeds United later this week.

Possessing a team of title-winners, of course, Jurgen Klopp’s men will know what’s at stake and what it takes to get ahead of this tremendous City outfit.

It’s a remarkable turnaround from us, though vigilance and consistency will be the name of the game to ensure we keep in this title race.

