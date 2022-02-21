‘I have to challenge Robbo’ – Kostas Tsimikas on his second season with Liverpool and challenging Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas has proved himself to be an able deputy to Andy Robertson and stepped up once again, against Norwich City.

Providing an assist for Sadio Mane’es equaliser that began the comeback, the Greek Scouser has repeatedly proven to be a brilliant left-back this season.

Looking back on the two seasons he’s spent at Anfield and the competition with Scotland’s captain, the former Olympiacos man spoke with Liverpool’s club website.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve had to wait longer than I would have hoped’ – Joe Gomez on his first Premier League start in 468 days

The 25-year-old said: ‘Now the second year is going good and I have improved a lot as a player and as a person, I think.

‘I have learned a lot. I have learned to work harder and obviously in the positions here you have the best in the world.

‘For me, I have to challenge Robbo and to try to catch the best gives me an extra boost to be the best.

‘The most important thing is to work hard if you want to achieve your goals.

‘I think I have done that all the time I was here and I will do it for the rest of my Liverpool career’.

Let’s hope it’s a long Liverpool career for the Greek international and that he can have many happy years on our left wing.

For now, Jurgen Klopp and we are so lucky to have two fantastic left-backs at our disposal.

