(Image) Delighted Tsimikas plants a kiss on Mane after Liverpool equaliser

Sadio Mane’s opener against Norwich City relieved many a Liverpool after a somewhat shaky start to the second-half of action against Norwich City.

Evidently delighted with the Senegalese international’s contribution, Kostas Tsimikas planted a kiss on his fellow teammate after supplying the all-important assist for the No.10’s spectacular effort.

The Reds delivered a superb comeback after going a goal down courtesy of a massive deflection off of Joel Matip, with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz also on the scoresheet to see Jurgen Klopp’s men take the lion’s share of the spoils.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo:

