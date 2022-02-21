(Images) Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho spotted watching Leeds United as Raphinha transfer rumours continue

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho were both spotted in the Leeds United hospitality seats, as they watched Manchester United win 4-2.

The midfield duo were no doubt there to see both Rodrigo Moreno and Raphinha who both play for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, as well as Fred from the Old Trafford team – maybe even with an eye on what our next opponents are like.

Our No.6 is good friends with the Spanish international, both of their fathers being part of the Brazil team to win the 1994 World Cup and have also opened a football school together.

READ MORE: John Arne Riise celebrates the 2007 Barcelona victory anniversary when he scored his only right footed goal

The Brazilian who plies his trade at Elland Road has been a long-term transfer link with Jurgen Klopp’s side but given the recent acquisition of Luis Diaz, it seems more unlikely than ever that we would sign him.

However; seeing two of our lads going to watch the 25-year-old will only spark more rumours and chatter, as people try and join the dots.

Most likely just an example of old friends re-uniting and enjoying the opportunity to be able to watch a game of football as friends.

You can view the images of Thiago and Fabinho via @SMXLFC on Twitter:

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?