‘I’ve had to wait longer than I would have hoped’ – Joe Gomez on his first Premier League start in 468 days

Joe Gomez has had to wait very patiently this season but his long awaited Premier League return from the start, came against Norwich City.

The last game our No.12 started was against Manchester City in the Etihad Stadium, where the match ended 1-1 in November 2020 after goals from Gabriel Jesus and Mo Salah.

Speaking with Liverpool’s club website after the game, the England international discussed how he’s remained focused off the field during his long wait.

The 24-year-old said: ‘Obviously it’s been a moment I’ve thought about for a long time.

‘I’ve had to wait longer than I would have hoped, but at the end of the day I’ve had to keep working and be the best member of the squad I can be, pushing the lads and doing my bit as well away from the pitch to try and be ready physically and mentally.

‘So yeah, it does mean a lot’.

It’s great to be able to tick this milestone off the list finally and there should be plenty more opportunities for the former Charlton Athletic man this season, particularly given the loan of Neco Williams to Fulham.

It’s all about maintaining fitness and form to aid Jurgen Klopp’s side pursuit of four trophies this campaign.

