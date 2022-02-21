John Arne Riise celebrates the 2007 Barcelona victory anniversary when he scored his only right footed goal

John Arne Riise was part of a Liverpool team that completed a memorable 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp in 2007.

Prior to the match, both the Norwegian and Craig Bellamy had been involved in an off-field fight which featured a karaoke bar and a golf club.

Rather than diving the team, the two men that were involved ended up in the starting line-up and on the score sheet – with our former left-back reminiscing on his Instagram page.

The 41-year-old said: ‘On this day in 2007 we beat Barca at the mighty Camp Nou⚽️ My only goal with the right foot in my career 🙈😅 Memories 🔥’.

He was famed for his rocket of a left foot but the man known as Ginge provided a memorable right-footed moment, after the Welshman teed him up to drive the ball home.

What a day for so many reasons, in a season where Rafa Benitez’s Reds reached their second European cup final in three years.

