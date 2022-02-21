Liverpool circling potential free agent who caught Klopp’s eye in Inter Milan clash – Fichajes

Liverpool could be set to make another exception in their general transfer policy with the potential acquisition of Marcelo Brozovic.

This comes from Fichajes, with the publication claiming that the 29-year-old has attracted the wandering eye of Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team following the Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Nerazzurri in Milan.

With a contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Croatian could be an appealing option for the club if it wishes to replace the experience lost after the exit of Gini Wijnaldum on a free last summer.

Able to play as a deep, holding midfielder or higher up the pitch, the former Dinamo Zagreb star would offer us versatility and, according to the outlet in question, tactical flexibility.

Both are factors that would more than appeal to Klopp, particularly if he wishes to balance an emerging talent in Fabio Carvalho – should we succeed in negotiations with Fulham – with an experienced head in the dressing room.

Depending on whether or not James Milner extends his stay at Anfield, such experience could prove more than vital in ensuring we have enough in the way of players in possession of title-winning experience.

