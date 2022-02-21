Liverpool make Mbappe transfer call after re-emergence of Anfield links – report

Liverpool have reportedly vacated their interest in PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, handing Real Madrid a clear pathway to the Frenchman in the summer.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication failing to clarify the reasoning behind Reds having ‘disappeared from the map’, despite recent reports suggesting that the club’s interest had reignited.

The Merseysiders were thought by some to remain keen on the 23-year-old – particularly in light of the fact that his contract remains set to expire at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Gary Neville agrees with Micah Richards on Liverpool point after Man City drop points against Spurs

In light of the wage demands being touted by some sources, we at the Empire of the Kop would imagine that the World Cup-winner is far from being a priority for the recruitment team in the summer.

Though certainly an admirer of the striker, Jurgen Klopp’s prior comments about finding the next Mbappe rather than signing the French international when available would more than indicate that we have our sights trained in a different direction.

The acquisition of Luis Diaz has undoubtedly proved to be a sound one for the forward line, though there could yet be further business done to bolster the front-three depending on how the futures of our current options are handled.

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?