Liverpool predicted XI v Leeds United: Klopp hints at League Cup final team with four changes made

With a League Cup final just around the corner from Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Leeds United, more heavy rotation from Jurgen Klopp seems an unlikely call to be made.

As such, one might expect the German to go for an XI closely resembling the potential side he’ll opt to put out at Wembley against Chelsea.

Whilst there will be some risk of tired legs, building on the early momentum gained since the resumption of domestic football will arguably be of more value to the Reds than risking a disjointed performance due to over-rotation.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah inspires rap music video as Croatian artist pays tribute to Liverpool star

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk is likely to once more be partnered with Joel Matip in the heart of the back four.

In the middle of the park, we’d bank on Klopp giving nods to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, we’ll be backing a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and our winter signing, Luis Diaz.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?