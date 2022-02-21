Pundit claims that Manchester United star would fit into Liverpool’s system ‘perfectly’ after slow start to Old Trafford career

Former Premier League and Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate has claimed that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho ‘would be an unbelievable player for Liverpool’.

The former Borussia Dortmund star joined the Manchester club last summer and has only scored four goals in 28 appearances since his return to England.

“He was exceptional at Dortmund,” Woodgate said on BBC’S Match of the Day (via Read Liverpool).

“You need a little bit of time to settle in. You need a manager to believe in you. He is starting to play a lot of games, and he is starting to show what he can do.

“You need that time to settle in. At Manchester United at the minute, it hasn’t been great.

“[I] tell you what, he would be an unbelievable player for Liverpool him. He would fit into their system perfectly.”

It’s clear that the 21-year-old does have a lot of talent and huge potential and Liverpool were linked with the England manager before he opted to move to Old Trafford.

He does appear to be a player that would suit the style of play that Jurgen Klopp has implement at the club since he arrived in 2015.

READ MORE: Danny Murphy believes Mo Salah is still not appreciated enough at Liverpool but claims the Egyptian King will go down as ‘one of the greatest’

With the ability to drive at defenders and create chances for those around him, it’s hard to disagree with the claim Woodgate has made.

It’s not like we’re in need of attackers, though.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and new signing Luis Diaz all found the back of the net against Norwich on Saturday and our attacking threat is looking as good as ever.

Diogo Jota, who is currently nursing an injury sustained in the Champions League victory over Inter Milan last week, is also the Premier League’s second top goalscorer behind Salah.

We’ll need another big attacking performance against face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday – a game which provides us with a chance to close the gap on Manchester City to three points before we travel to Wembley on Sunday to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.