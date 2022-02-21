(Video) Brilliant piece of Origi graffiti art spotted in New York

Divock Origi’s status as a Liverpool cult hero has been firmly established for several years, with the Belgian having contributed to club folklore with some inspiring moments domestically and beyond.

Evidently, his reputation precedes him, with one graffiti artist paying tribute to the former Lille hitman with the phrase, ‘Football without Origi is nothing’, emblazoned on a wall in New York.

Though having struggled with injury of late, the 26-year-old has been in scintillating form for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a supporting role, registering seven goal contributions in 11 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mollote3:

Origi is an absolute Legend. You can even find him in the slums of New York.#DivockOrigi #Lfc #YNWA pic.twitter.com/W7lDNvNxQC — James Wood (@Mollote3) February 21, 2022