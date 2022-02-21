(Video) Compilation of Mo Salah’s dribbling skills debunks any myths of him not being able to beat players

Mo Salah has been in fine form this season and that is shown by him being repeatedly touted as the best in the world.

Goals in his two most recent performances against Inter Milan and Norwich City have shown that any AFCON heartache has been put behind him, in pursuit of Liverpool success.

There have been some accusations that the Egyptian King isn’t the best dribbler but one fan has now compiled a video that clearly proves that theory wrong.

Weaving left and right and putting defenders and goalkeepers on their back, there’s absolutely no doubt that our No.11 can beat any man when he has the ball at his own magical feet.

If he wants the Premier League golden boot as well as winning as many of the four trophies we’re still fighting for, the 29-year-old will need to keep scoring and dribbling to give us and himself the best chance possible.

For now, sit back and watch some of the highlights of the mercurial talent that is our Mo.

You can watch the video via @DONTLlKE on Twitter:

