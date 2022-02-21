(Video) ‘Everton getting relegated?’ – Liverpool fan rips into Jordan Pickford at boxing match

Both Everton and Manchester City were getting some stick during the Amir Khan v Kell Brook boxing match, as one Liverpool fan stuck into Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees’ No.1 was badgered by one Red who insistently questioned whether the Reds’ city rivals were set to be relegated this season.

Only four points away from the relegation zone (albeit with a game in hand), there’s no doubt that Frank Lampard’s men have a battle on their hands to improve results and avoid the drop this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_The72

“Everton getting relegated?”

“Eh?”

“Everton getting relegated?”

“Eh?”

“Everton getting relegated?”

“Parrot” 🦜 Jordan Pickford everybody 👏😭 pic.twitter.com/ULoovRihRq — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) February 20, 2022