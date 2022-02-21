(Video) ‘I wanted to go away from France’ – Ex-Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri explains Chicago Fire transfer after less than six months at Lyon

Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has claimed he wanted to leave France and explained that was one of the reasons why he’s joined MLS side Chicago Fire.

The Switzerland international left the Reds in August last year to join Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais for a fee believed to be in the region of £6m.

The 30-year-old, who only featured 11 times for the French outfit and scored two goals, was a popular figure amongst Liverpool supporters during his time at Anfield, even though his game time was limited under Jurgen Klopp.

His brace in a 3-1 win over Manchester United back in December 2018 as well as his impressive performance in THAT famous Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona will be the main reasons why Reds fans will remember the old No. 23.

He was presented as a Chicago player recently and we wish the former Bayern Munich man all the best in the States.

