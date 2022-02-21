(Video) Liverpool Women’s star Meikayla Moore scores hat-trick of own goals on international duty for New Zealand

It was a day to forget for Meikayla Moore as she scored a perfect hat-trick of own goals for New Zealand.

The 25-year-old has attracted many unwanted headlines after her 50th game for her nation ended in heartache and being subbed off inside 40 horrific minutes.

The centre-back’s day started badly when she inadvertently turned a cross into her own net with a right-footed swiped clearance, at the near post.

In the fifth minute, just a minute after the first mishap, as the ball was crossed into the box it missed the head of the waiting USA forward and hit the former Duisburg defender in the face and beat Erin Nayler in goal.

Finally, the worst of the lot came after a Margaret Purce cross which landed at the feet of our defender who just couldn’t readjust in time and the ball rebounded off her left foot and into the goal again.

There did seem a distinct lack of consideration from the rest of her teammates as no one put an arm around the supremely unfortunate player, insult was added to injury as she was removed before half-time when surely the less embarrassing act would have been during the break.

It’s a remarkable story and turn of events but all thoughts must go out to the girl on what would have been the lowest period of her career.

You can watch the full highlights of the game via New Zealand Football on YouTube:

