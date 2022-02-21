(Video) Luis Suarez recreates his Norwich City half-way line effort for Atletico Madrid but with his left foot

Luis Suarez scored many a famous goal for Liverpool and most of them were against Norwich City!

On the same weekend Jurgen Klopp’s side were playing against the Uruguayan’s favourite foes, our former forward recreated one of his best remembered efforts but for Atletico Madrid.

The goal that it resembles came at Carrow Road in 2012 where our former No.7 scored from 45-yards out, to complete a memorable hat-trick:

READ MORE: ‘I have to challenge Robbo’ – Kostas Tsimikas on his second season with Liverpool and challenging Andy Robertson

On the eve of facing Manchester United in the Champions League, Osasuna were the opponents for the side from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and they ran out 3-0 victors away from home.

As the clock turned to the hour mark, the former Barcelona man broke after a long ball forward and without looking up he put the ball past Sergio Herrera who was miles off his line.

Questions will be asked of the Spanish ‘keeper but you have to applaud the brilliance of the man the Kop never used to be able to get enough of.

You can watch the goal courtesy of Premier Sports via @Sporf on Twitter:

🎯 Luis Suarez trying his best to recreate his famous goal v Noriwch… 🤯 This time it’s on his ‘𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁’ somehow! 🔥 What a player! pic.twitter.com/LDs0E6WHTl — SPORF (@Sporf) February 19, 2022

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?