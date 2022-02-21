(Video) Mo Salah inspires rap music video as Croatian artist pays tribute to Liverpool star

Mo Salah is something of a global superstar following his exploits for Liverpool since his switch from the Italian top-flight.

Such is the Egyptian international’s prestige that one Croatian rapper, Bore Balboa, decided to base his next song and music video entirely around the winger.

Featuring bandanas made from our jerseys, Reds-related banners and other club merchandise, the musician paid tribute to the 25-goal winger who’s been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Bore Balboa’s YouTube account: