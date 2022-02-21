(Video) New angle of Salah completely bamboozling on-loan United defender Williams looks even better

Mo Salah made Brandon Williams’ life a misery on the right-flank in Liverpool’s meeting with Norwich City at the weekend.

One standout moment from the first-half in which the Egyptian squeezed path both the on-loan Manchester United man and teammate, Kenny McLean, has been revisited in the latest ‘Inside Anfield’ from a delightful new angle.

Our No.11 shook off his AFCON final blues cleanly with a superbly taken goal in the second 45 after making the most of Alisson Becker’s lofted ball.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:12), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: