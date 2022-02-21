(Video) ‘Not arsed, not arsed’ – Noel Gallagher appears riled by jubilant Liverpool fan after Brook v Khan match

(Video) ‘Not arsed, not arsed’ – Noel Gallagher appears riled by jubilant Liverpool fan after Brook v Khan match

Noel Gallagher was far from amused with one Liverpool fan’s antics after the Kell Brook v Amir Khan boxing match.

The former co-lead vocalist of Oasis was heckled by one Red who proceeded to point out Manchester City’s lack of Champions League titles after asking the musician what his ‘thoughts were on City bottling the title’.

The Merseysiders find themselves only six points behind Pep Guardiola’s men following the Cityzens’ surprise 3-2 defeat at the Etihad to Tottenham.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @mickefc04 & originating from @Kop6__ on TikTok:

