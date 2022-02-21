(Video) ‘Pass of the season’ – Ian Wright blown away by first-class moment from Liverpool star in Norwich comeback

Liverpool demonstrated a never say die spirit in their 3-1 comeback against Norwich City to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

One pass in particular from Thiago Alcantara drew an awed reaction from Ian Wright during BBC MOTD, as the former Arsenal legend dissected the midfielder’s contributions at Anfield.

The classy Spaniard was a big part of the Reds’ sudden turn of fortunes in the second-half, orchestrating attacks and encouraging his side to move the ball quickly and efficiently..

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC:

Some great Analysis from @IanWright0 on how Thiago changed the game for Liverpool when he came on. What a player 👏 pic.twitter.com/T3HtLKQ1Je — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 20, 2022