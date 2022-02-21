(Video) Thiago Alcantara compilation v Norwich highlights how the Spaniard changed the game for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara was introduced as a second-half substitute on Saturday as Liverpool were trailing Norwich 1-0 at Anfield.

The Spaniard’s introduction soon saw the Reds regain control of proceedings with all three goals being scored with him on the pitch pulling the strings from midfield.

Our No. 6 has the ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye with his raking passes and unreal vision.

He provides something that many of our midfielders are unable to offer – the 30-year-old can do the dirty work as well as calving defences open with his delicious passing range.

There is only Harvey Elliott out of our current crop of midfielders that can offer a similar amount of regular creativity as the Spaniard.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star has suffered with constant injuries since arriving on Merseyside in 2020 but we’re now seeing him at his best.

There is now no doubt that we are a stronger outfit when he’s on the pitch – it’s important that Jurgen Klopp manages his game time in the coming weeks to ensure he retains his fitness as we head into a pivotal set of fixtures.

You can catch the video of our classy midfielder below via @BruxoGuimaraesS on Twitter.