(Video) Watch awesome 34-pass move that led to Diaz’s first Liverpool goal

Luis Diaz’s goal against Norwich City is rightly remembered for being the Colombian’s first just as much as for Jordan Henderson’s superb through ball to find his run.

However, one can hardly ignore the patience that inspired the goal to seal the tie for the Reds, with the side registering 34 passes amongst themselves before the No.23 killed off the game.

Though known for our lightning-quick counters, it’s exciting to see the club also find a way to win games through more possession-based football when the occasion calls for it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @LFC:

34 passes later… Diaz’s first Liverpool goal. Some team goal this 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BacsdHCGwc — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 21, 2022