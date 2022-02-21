(Video) Watch Gerrard dancing to Wijnaldum chant at daughter’s 18th birthday bash

Steven Gerrard was spotted thoroughly enjoying celebrations for his daughter’s, Lilly, 18th birthday at the Vincent Hotel.

The clip in question captured the former Liverpool skipper taking part in the dancing as the DJ whacked on an old favourite at Anfield in the form of the Gini Wijnaldum chant.

The now Aston Villa boss has endured something of a tumultuous few weeks in the job, with the Villans failing to win a game since the latter end of January.

Though, we’ve all the faith in the world that the 41-year-old will turn things around in the West Midlands and get his side back to winning ways.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Bcpjw and Lee Morrison’s Instagram account: