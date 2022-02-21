(Video) Watch Joel Matip’s filthy nutmeg on Kostas Tsimikas in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s Joel Matip is well known for his quality defending and marauding runs from defence towards the opposition’s backline, but in today’s team training, the Cameroonian displayed his skills with a filthy meg on Kostas Tsimikas.

Our No. 32 was back in the starting XI against Norwich on Saturday after he had to settle for a place on the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League last week.

The man who deputised in his place, Ibrahima Konate, performed superbly at the San Siro and it’s great to see that Jurgen Klopp finally has quality back-ups all over the pitch.

Following the 3-1 victory over the Canaries, Matip was in a joyous mood in training today, especially after embarrassing his Greek teammate with a megs and once he realised that his skill had be captured on video, he shouted: “He got it, he got it!”.

It’s great to see the lads in good spirits ahead of a huge week fo the club.

We welcome Leeds United to Anfield on Wednesday night for a game which provides us with an opportunity to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table to three points before travelling to London on Sunday for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

You can catch the video of Matip’s meg below via @liverpoolfc on Instagram.