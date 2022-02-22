Fabrizio Romano shares release clause of Liverpool-linked attacker with 12 goals: ‘English top clubs are monitoring’

Liverpool-linked Arnaut Danjuma’s current terms at Villarreal contain a release clause amounting to over £62m.

This comes from Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian journalist tweeting that the former Bournemouth star is attracting interest from ‘English top clubs’.

There’s a release clause into Arnaut Danjuma contract and it’s worth €75m, valid in the summer. Villarreal manager Unai Emery loves him – he’s now also playing as hybrid striker. 🟡🇳🇱 #Villarreal 8 goals in Liga, 4 goals in UCL… and English top clubs are monitoring Danjuma. pic.twitter.com/t2hmbqQnEw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2022

Given the Reds’ reported prior interest in the 25-year-old, it’s a possible option the recruitment could consider if looking to continue their efforts of safeguarding the future of the forward line.

Having already brought in Luis Diaz in the winter window, we’d imagine that a further addition of the Dutchman would be contingent on one of our current options departing in the summer.

Mo Salah’s contract talks continue to wage on without an end in sight – though many a commentator expects a resolution to be around the corner – with Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino likewise yet to extend beyond 2023.

With a release clause in excess of £60m, it’s a steep option for Julian Ward to consider too without a significant sale.

As appealing as the wide man looks, we’d consider the probability of us moving for the La Liga star to be somewhat slim.

