Four PL rivals keeping an eye on Liverpool-linked attacking midfielder as hijacking fears heighten – report

Liverpool could be at risk of losing out on highly-rated teenager, Fabio Carvalho, in the summer, as a handful of Premier League clubs line up as potential suitors.

Leading the pack alongside the Reds are Manchester United – whom it is feared could gazump the club to a deal – with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham also said to be keeping an eye on the young Englishman, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Fulham star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, which will likely invite a whole host of interest from European clubs too.

The priority for us then is getting a pre-agreement done and dusted before a European heavyweight inevitably swoops in to snap up the 19-year-old for a pittance.

With the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in their 30s, the need for exciting young talent to safeguard the future of the midfield remains paramount.

Indeed, particularly whilst such experience can be of value to those at the club.

With the player reportedly keen on a switch to Anfield, of course, we’d have to imagine that it shouldn’t be impossible for a deal to be struck.

