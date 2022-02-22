‘I hope to play there’ – Reported Liverpool target discusses the prospect of playing in the ‘beautiful’ Premier League one day

Reported Liverpool target Antony has described the Premier League as ‘beautiful’ and claimed he hopes to play in the English top-flight ‘when the time is right’.

The Ajax and Brazil star has 20 goal contributions in 26 games across all competitions for the Eredivise outfit this term.

“Ajax is the place where I feel happy, but of course, I do think about a move in the future sometimes. Premier League and La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful. When the time is right, I hope to play there,” the Ajax star said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano (via HITC).

The Amsterdam club has become well known for both producing and developing world-class talents in the past.

Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Rafael van der Vaart, Wesley Sneijder and Frenkie De Jong are some of the huge names that the Ajax academy has produced whilst Luis Suarez also benefitted from time at the Johan Cruyff Arena earlier in his career.

It’s exciting to see that the 21-year-old views the Premier League as a very appealing destination and surely Liverpool will be near the top of the list of sides that he’d opt for.

It’s been reported recently that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the winger since 2020.

Antony is contracted at his current side until 2025 meaning it would take any potential buyers a reasonable amount of money to tempt Ajax to let one of their main men leave the club.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we do confirm our interest in the Brazilian in the coming transfer windows, but for now, Jurgen Klopp has more than enough quality attacking options at his disposal.