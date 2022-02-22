‘I think he’s the perfect Liverpool player’ – Arsenal star is ‘made for’ Jurgen Klopp’s side according to talkSPORT host

TalkSPORT host Adrian Durham believes that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is ‘made for Liverpool’ and claimed that he’d ‘love’ to see the 20-year-old player under Jurgen Klopp.

The England international has 12 goal contributions in 28 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side this term and with his impressive showings this season, many believe the forward deserves to be playing for a team in the Champions League.

“If Arsenal don’t make top four this season, his talents belong on the Champions League stage. I think he is made for Liverpool. I think he’s the perfect Liverpool player with the energy he’s got, his attitude, everything. I’d love to see him play under Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool in that system,” Durham told talkSPORT (via This Is Futbol).

It would be exciting to see the talented winger in a Red shirt, but the question must be asked, would he even make our starting XI?

Luis Diaz, our latest winter signing from FC Porto, has looked very impressive in the four games he’s played so far and we have Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino as our other main attacking options.

We have seen the positive impact that a full-strength squad with numerous options in each position can have – the substitutions that Jurgen Klopp made in recent games against both Inter Milan and Norwich ultimately won us each game.

It’s believed that the Arsenal No. 7’s contract expires in 2024 and the Gunners are yet to agree on an extension with Saka.

It’s one that Klopp may certainly keep an eye on but at the moment we have more than enough quality options in the attacking department.