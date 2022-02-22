‘I’d much rather play for Liverpool than Man United’ – Highly-rated wonderkid advised on next move by pundit

Noel Whelan has suggested that Fabio Carvalho’s future would be better served by a switch to Liverpool over Manchester United.

The teenager has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham as interest reportedly grows in the attacking midfielder.

“If I was Carvalho, I’d much rather play for Liverpool than Man United – that’s just how it is,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“There are a lot of deep-rooted problems at Man United which need to be resolved, and that starts at the top.

“When you look at how Liverpool are run as a club, everything’s in place and it’s a very tight ship – which is a much more healthy atmosphere to be playing your football in.”

The 19-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, inviting a host of interest domestically and abroad in his services.

Whilst at one time one might have expected a closer race between the two clubs for a potential target, we are objectively the far more attractive option at this point in time.

The Red Devils could potentially argue they’d be able to offer Carvalho more minutes upfront, however, there’s no telling that will necessarily translate into better developmental opportunities for the starlet in the long run.

With a section of our current midfield options having already entered into their 30s too, there will come greater opportunities for minutes as we look to revitalise the squad.

