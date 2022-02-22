(Image) Djibril Cisse shows off his retro Liverpool shirt collection

Djibril Cisse has always had a keen eye for fashion to go with his love for Liverpool, since his 2004 transfer to the club.

Now the Frenchman has shared his collection of retro shirts he has from the Reds, all from the 1990s when we had Adidas as our kit supplier.

Some classic and wacky design can be seen in the 40-year-old’s post to his Instagram story and it’s great to see he still has a big place in his heart for the club he won the Champions League with in 2005.

Now heavily involved in fashion and his DJing, the former Sunderland striker is very active on his social media account and now goes by the alter-ego of ‘TCHEBA’ after apparently ditching his former name of ‘Mr. Lenoir’.

He’s still enjoying more hair changes than name changes, his recent post of a hair transplant in Turkey saw him sport a nice purple hair do.

Perhaps one of our most interesting and diverse former players to follow on social media!

You can view the image on Cisse’s Instagram stories:

