‘It would be a push’ – Medical expert on the chances of Diogo Jota featuring in the League Cup final

Diogo Jota suffered an ankle injury against Inter Milan and now faces a race against time to be fit for the game against Chelsea.

Speaking with Football Insider, injury expert Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site, gave his thoughts on the chances of our No.20 playing in the final.

He said: ‘The issue at the heart of this is the degree of damage to the ligament.

‘Klopp’s initial prognosis suggests that it isn’t as serious as first thought.

‘It can be difficult to get an immediate diagnosis when there’s a lot of swelling around that joint.

‘He hasn’t been ruled out of the League Cup final. But I would suggest that it would be a push to get him ready and fit for that game.

‘You have to look at the players Liverpool have at their disposal.

‘If he was to miss out on the League Cup, then it won’t be too long after that.

‘But he does have a slim chance of making that final, I would argue’.

Given his huge contribution against Leicester City and Arsenal, it would be a massive shame to see the Portuguese forward miss out on the game all together.

We are well stocked in his position but if any first team player deserves a place on both sentiment and performances, it’s the former Wolves man.

