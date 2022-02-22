Jurgen Klopp shares his one-word reaction to finding out surprise result of City v Tottenham

Liverpool were handed a direct route back into the title race after Manchester City’s surprise defeat to Tottenham.

On his way back home, Jurgen Klopp’s reaction was underwhelming after learning about the result, with the German noting that it was business as usual for the Reds, as relayed in a tweet from Paul Gorst.

Klopp: "The truth, I was on my way home at 2-1 Spurs then I arrived at home and didn't follow it. I was sure City'd equalise. We went out and the driver was very excited, 2-2 then 3-2, he told me Spurs had won. 'Oh!' was my reaction. Nothing has changed, really. We need to win." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 22, 2022

Should the Merseysiders secure the lion’s share of the points against Leeds United, however, they will find themselves within touching distance to the league leaders with the deficit cut down to three points.

Given the nature of our competition for the title, we’d certainly be keen to echo our manager’s point on taking things a game at a time.

This is particularly the case given how rare a slip-up comes from Pep Guardiola’s generally spectacularly consistent Cityzens outfit.

The possibility of us leapfrogging City down the line when we visit them at the Etihad is an enticing prospect, though we’ll need to keep our cool for the remainder of the campaign lest we wish to widen the gap between ourselves and our rivals once more.

