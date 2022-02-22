Jurgen Klopp’s 2016 Wembley suit and whether it’s likely to see it in 2022

Jurgen Klopp reached his first Liverpool cup final just four months into his tenure and decided to sport a fetching suit for the big occasion.

Unfortunately, the day ended in defeat and every other game we’ve played at Wembley since has been met with a much more dressed down version of the German.

As this is the first domestic cup final since then (if you don’t count Community Shields), the question on everyone’s lips is will we see the suit again?

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate faces Pedri on FIFA 22 in PlayStation Tournament Final

The actual suit from 2016 against Manchester City has been donated to the Anfield museum and so it’s confirmed he won’t be wearing the exact same one again, unless he asks the club if he can remove it from the display glass it is being stored behind.

There had also been some thoughts that the 54-year-old incorrectly thought he had to dress smart for an English Wembley cup final, which would also explain why we haven’t seen it again from him.

Due to the fact that the 2018 and 2019 Champions League finals saw a tracksuit donned former Borussia Dortmund boss should give us the answer, as well as an interview he had with TalkSport in 2019.

The former Mainz man said: “I have a suit for weddings, funerals and if somebody tells me I have to wear a suit. For me it’s not ideal.

“I have no reason to wear one. I don’t feel comfortable in it and I cannot breathe properly.

“I don’t want to have to think about my outfit before a game, so I’m really happy that the kitman can give me something that I can jump into.”

There’s your answer then, unless of a big change of heart we’ll have our normal boss on the sidelines against Chelsea and let’s hope it brings us luck!

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?