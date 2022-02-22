Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool looks dead in the water, according to reports in Spain

Kylian Mbappe has been a long-term ‘transfer target’ for Liverpool but it looks as though this could all now be over.

According to Sport (via BBC Sport): ‘the Reds are out of the running to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain’.

It’s always felt a bit like very wishful thinking to have an idea of seeing the 23-year-old in a red shirt at Anfield but it looks like we may be able to quash these rumours once and for all.

READ MORE: (Image) Djibril Cisse shows off his retro Liverpool shirt collection

The only issue is that these reports are coming from Spain, where there is a push to get the PSG man to play for Real Madrid and they would want to ensure that the move goes ahead.

It’s highly unlikely we would ever be able to afford the services of the mercurial talent but we have been linked to the former Monaco man, due to his and our club’s connections with Nike and our obvious prestige in European football.

Despite all of this, it’s safe to say there will still be so many column inches dedicated to the World Cup winner until he does complete his next transfer.

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?