Leeds confirm injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash as first-team starter ruled out

Leeds United are set to be without first-choice centre-half Robin Koch for the side’s upcoming league clash with Liverpool.

This follows a concussion sustained by the German during the club’s defeat to Manchester United at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men set to follow the FA’s concussion guidelines, as reported by the Whites’ official club website.

This will mean that the defender will be out of action for at least six days – effectively ruling him out of contention for the visit to Anfield.

READ MORE: Klopp will be ‘reluctant’ to lose one Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit, says ex-England international

Given Leeds’ mounting injury list, we have to sympathise with the West-Yorkshire-based outfit with regard to their current selection struggles.

Certainly, we’re more than familiar with just how devastating an impact an injury crisis can have on a season, with the loss of our starting centre-halves providing to be catastrophic for our title retention hopes last term.

We’ll be wishing Koch the speediest of recoveries and hope the Whites can see their best men back on the pitch as soon as possible.

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?