Liverpool confirm ‘new long-term extension’ on the partnership with EA Sports and FIFA

Liverpool’s official partnership with EA Sports and FIFA has been officially renewed, following three years of huge success.

Pointing to statistical and financial successes as a reason for the continued agreement, one such video was the viral YouTube video of FIFA rating reveals for FIFA 20 which received nearly 42 million views:

Another great show of the pull of both parties to each other was the fact, that was shared on Liverpool’s website, that: ‘Currently, LFC and EA’s FIFA 22 Ratings Reveal video is ranked number one in terms of views on YouTube compared with other European club content’.

It should also see more representation of the club as a whole, within the game: ‘The new deal provides EA SPORTS with more access to men’s and women’s players, digital rights, former players and LFC events’.

With the video game being such a huge platform, it will be an exciting prospect for many of our supporters to see this deal renewed and let’s see what is to come of it in future years.

One thing that may be for sure is that we should be seeing a FIFA 23 player rating reveal next season!

