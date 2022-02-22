Liverpool remain “seriously interested” in Jarrod Bowen, despite the signing of Luis Diaz

Jarrod Bowen has been a long-term ‘transfer target’ for Liverpool and reports are suggesting that this move is very much still on the cards.

According to Give Me Sport (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are “seriously interested” in signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham.

‘With forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both out of contract at Anfield in 2023, manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to boost his attacking options before next season’.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool looks dead in the water, according to reports in Spain

It had been thought that, because we had signed Luis Diaz in January, the move for the West Ham man would be off the cards but this report certainly suggests otherwise.

With the impending contract negotiations for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita it could be seen as unlikely we would be able to (or want to) get all five on a new contract.

Therefore, the option of bringing in a new attacking midfield option that can play in a front three may appeal to Jurgen Klopp – particularly with the Premier League experience he already has.

It doesn’t look like this story is going away and we will have to wait and see what happens with the 25-year-old.

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?