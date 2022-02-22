‘Need to be very careful’ – Ex-PL striker believes some Liverpool stars ‘are fighting for their careers’ as Jurgen Klopp strengthens his squad

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool stars Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that they ‘need to be very careful’ with their Anfield careers after Luis Diaz hit the ground running at Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Colombian was signed from FC Porto last month and has impressed in his four appearances so far – he registered his first goal for the club in the 3-1 defeat of Norwich on Saturday.

“You can see why they wanted to beat Spurs to his signature, he’s a very exciting player,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“They now are starting to increase their squad numbers. Players like Keita, players like Oxlade-Chamberlain need to be very careful with their Liverpool careers.

“You’ve got Diaz, players like Harvey Elliott are coming in now and starting ahead of them.

“Liverpool are going to add more players like that in the summer. Players like Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are fighting for their careers at the club.

“There’s no space in the Premier League to be carrying players who aren’t at the level.

“Man City have 21, 22 top-class players and Liverpool are closing that gap now. They will close it even further with some top additions in the summer.”

Klopp now has arguably the strongest side at his disposal since arriving on Merseyside in 2015 and our last two games have outlined the strength in depth that we now possess.

In the victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro last Wednesday, Bobby Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Diaz were introduced as substitutes and allowed us to regain control of proceedings and win the game.

Similarly, against the Canaries on Saturday, Klopp’s ability to introduce Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi saw us come from a goal down to beat Dean Smith’s side 3-1 with all three goals coming after the substitutions were made.

It’s great to see that we now have numerous options in each position all over the pitch and that will only help us going forward as we look to earn more silverware in the coming months.