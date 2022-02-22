‘No chance’ – Liverpool to be without 25-goal duo for upcoming Leeds clash, Klopp confirms

Liverpool will face Leeds United without Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino tomorrow as the tie comes too soon for the injured pair, according to Jurgen Klopp and as relayed by the Echo’s Paul Gorst in a tweet.

Klopp on Jota/Firmino: "No chance for tomorrow, Sunday we will see. It will be easier for me to say no now but they are pushing. Not on the pitch for training which is not a good sign. We'll make a decision in the week." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 22, 2022

The duo, who have registered 25 goals in all competitions collectively, would be a significant loss to the squad in what could prove to be a pivotal month for the club ahead of the League Cup final.

There’s still some hope, of course, of one or both of the attackers being available for the meeting at Wembley.

Given how prolific our No.20 has been this term, it’s a significant boost for our upcoming opposition and beyond that Klopp won’t have his services to rely upon potentially until March.

In light of the manager’s prior optimistic words on the duo, however, we’d note that it’s more than possible at least one will be available for the crunch cup clash at the weekend.

If not, of course, our exciting lineup of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane is certainly nothing to sniff at as the trio impressed together against Norwich City with our latest signing having already adjusted to life in Merseyside wonderfully.

