One Liverpool star singled out by Klopp for ‘pretty special’ involvement in Diaz goal: “That’s how football should look”

Jurgen Klopp was keen to praise his players for Luis Diaz’s team goal in the 3-1 comeback victory over Norwich City.

The Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson, was also singled out by the German for his ‘pretty special’ delivery to the Colombian, which earnt him the assist for the club’s third goal of the afternoon.

"The last pass from Hendo was pretty special. We had a big gap in the centre which Luis used and that was because of our movement. That's how football should look." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 22, 2022

The result saw the Merseysiders go six points behind Manchester City, with the Cityzen’s defeat at the hands of Tottenham handing the former a rare opportunity to cut the deficit separating them in the league table.

Having undergone near relentless scrutiny and criticism online, it’s important that we’re seeing the manager come out and praise his contributions.

Whilst we can more than respect the fact that our No.14 hasn’t been consistently perfect this term, some are most certainly at risk of completely ignoring the value he brings to the first-team.

There should be genuine conversations about where his future in the first-XI lies, with there being some hints that a deeper-lying role may suit the Englishman better in the long-run.

Though, his Liverpool career is far from being done and dusted.

