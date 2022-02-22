Pearce weighs in on Liverpool contract crossroads facing 24-year-old star

James Pearce has suggested Liverpool will soon face a critical decision with regards to Joe Gomez’s future at the club.

The Englishman has been limited to 13 appearances this term across all competitions or, more specifically, 530 minutes of football.

“The reality is that Gomez cannot afford another season to pass him by like this one,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“A crossroads is approaching. Come the summer, Gomez will have two years remaining on his contract – typically, that is the period when clubs look to renegotiate deals to protect a player’s transfer value.

“That means that Gomez and Liverpool are likely to have a decision to make soon, especially as there will be plenty of interest in him on the back of a season where he has been on the periphery.”

The former Charlton Athletic prospect was ruled out with a long-term injury last term.

In a season within which he has found himself behind the likes of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, one could understand the 24-year-old considering the possibility of the exit door come the summer.

That being said, given this was a defender who nobody could see beyond in terms of partnering Virgil van Dijk at one point in time, it would seem a huge loss to the squad.

With both the Dutchman and the Cameroonian in their 30s, one has to think the long-term future of the backline rests with both Gomez and our summer signing, though it all depends on how patient the former is willing to be.

