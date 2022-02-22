(Photo) Barbers’ post of Diogo Jota’s fresh trim online hints at huge Liverpool boost for League Cup final

Diogo Jota may have hinted at his potential availability for the League Cup final after his barbers shared a snap of his latest trim on Instagram.

The point of intrigue lay in the caption, which reads as, “FINAL READY”, which would appear to suggest that the No.20 expects to be back involved in the squad in time for the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp refused to rule out the Portuguese and fellow attacker, Bobby Firmino, from our upcoming meeting with Chelsea at Wembley, though both face a race against time to be fit, given that they have been effectively ruled out from tomorrow’s league tie with Leeds.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC and originating from barbersno1’s official Instagram account:

Diogo has gotten a trim ahead of the final on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/ARVmwSVOxr — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 22, 2022